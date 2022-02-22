Pune: Gas pipeline ruptures, tragedy averted as leak controlled in time

A major accident was averted in Pune on Tuesday thanks to swift action by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the fire department and the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) who managed to plug a leak in a pipeline in the crowded Shirole Road area of Deccan on Tuesday afternoon.

The leakage continued for over 30 minutes after an underground pipeline ruptured accidentally at an under-construction site in the area.

Sukesh Pashalkar, a local resident and the Assembly president of Nationalist Congress Party, said the accident happened when heavy machinery was being used for digging at the construction site.

The leakage caused the piped gas to escape at a high speed, causing it to spread in the area in a short time, he added.

On learning about the incident, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area, located in one of the bylanes, to avoid untoward incidents. Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

As the gas was highly inflammable, probability of a major accident due to accidental exposure to a naked flame was high. Officials ensured that no one in the area, which has a dumping yard and several households, accidentally turned on any electric switches. The leak was plugged after sustained efforts by the MNGL and fire brigade officials.

Pashalkar said this accident once again brought to light the perils of unhindered development and redevelopment in the area.