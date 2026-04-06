How cyber fraudsters duped Pune man of Rs 6 lakh after posting MNGL bill message to his father-in-law

Cyber fraudsters allegedly scammed a Pune man out of Rs 6 lakh last month after sending a message about the payment of a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) bill to the mobile phone of his 91-year-old father-in-law.

The 64-year-old resident of Warje Malwadi filed an FIR regarding this incident at the Warje police station on April 4. He said he visited his father-in-law in the Kothrud area on March 30.

He said the father-in-law showed him a message on his cell phone about payment of the MNGL bill. The message allegedly carried the contact number of ‘MNGL manager Devesh Joshi’.

As stated in the FIR, the complainant called this number and spoke with a person claiming to be Devesh Joshi, who said that his father-in-law had paid the MNGL bill but still received a bill payment message.