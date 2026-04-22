Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal seeks police inquiry into ‘MNC resting room used for religious purposes’

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State BJP minister Madhuri Misal has directed city police to inquire into the alleged misuse of a men’s resting room of a multinational company in Hinjewadi for religious purposes.
“I have received information from various sources about complaints on the use of a men’s resting room in a multinational company in Hinjewadi. It is being said that a specific group is regularly using the recreation room for religious activities and during that time entry to others is restricted in this room,” Misal said in a letter to the Pune city police.
Though the state minister has written to Pune police, the location of the company comes under PCMC Police.
“The letter to the Pune City police was forwarded to us as the said company falls in Pimpri Chinchwad police’s area of responsibility, particularly Hinjewadi police station. We are looking into it,” said a senior officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police on the condition of anonymity.
The state minister said it was noticed work was adversely affected due to the unequal use of the facility, rights of employees and organisational discipline was being affected. “However, this information is not officially verified. The truth about the incident has to be checked,” said Misal.
She said it was necessary to reach out to employees, especially women, of the company and verify if they were facing harassment or inconvenience at the workplace. “The issue is very sensitive so it should be taken up seriously and appropriate action taken immediately,” said Misal.