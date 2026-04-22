Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal seeks police inquiry into ‘MNC resting room used for religious purposes’

Madhuri Misal said it was noticed work was adversely affected due to the unequal use of the facility. (Facebook/ Madhuri Misal MLA BJP PUNE)

State BJP minister Madhuri Misal has directed city police to inquire into the alleged misuse of a men’s resting room of a multinational company in Hinjewadi for religious purposes.

“I have received information from various sources about complaints on the use of a men’s resting room in a multinational company in Hinjewadi. It is being said that a specific group is regularly using the recreation room for religious activities and during that time entry to others is restricted in this room,” Misal said in a letter to the Pune city police.

Though the state minister has written to Pune police, the location of the company comes under PCMC Police.