Pune MLC polls: MVA banks on educational networks, BJP on ground strength

Western Maharashtra has traditionally been a Congress and undivided NCP stronghold.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readOct 24, 2026 11:07 AM IST
The MVA is banking on its traditional support base and networks of educational institutions in western Maharashtra in the Pune division’s Graduate and Teachers’ constituency elections. (ANI Photo)The MVA is banking on its traditional support base and networks of educational institutions in western Maharashtra in the Pune division’s Graduate and Teachers’ constituency elections. (ANI Photo)
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With polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections in the Pune division over, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is banking on its traditional support base in western Maharashtra, while the BJP is counting on its grassroots organisation to make inroads into the Opposition’s stronghold.

The Pune division Graduate’s and Teachers’ constituencies cover Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. Western Maharashtra has traditionally been a Congress and undivided NCP stronghold. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won two seats and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) three, including Baramati, represented by party working president Supriya Sule. The BJP won two seats in the region.

Elections to the Graduate’s and Teachers’ constituencies are a feature of states such as Maharashtra that have bicameral legislatures. One-twelfth of the members of the Legislative Council are elected by graduates and another one-twelfth by teachers. Voters must meet the prescribed eligibility and registration requirements and be ordinarily resident in the constituency concerned.

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The region’s sugar cooperatives and educational institutions have long been associated with political leaders, particularly those from the Congress and undivided NCP. Seeking re-election from the Teachers’ constituency, sitting Congress legislator Jayant Asgaonkar is counting on the network of educational institutions run by leaders from the two parties across the five districts.

“Western Maharashtra’s progress has been driven by the Congress and undivided NCP through educational institutions started by their leaders. The large network of institutions run by Congress and NCP leaders will ensure our candidate wins,” a Congress leader said after polling.

The BJP, meanwhile, has assigned senior ministers to oversee its campaign in a bid to win the Teachers’ constituency. Its candidate, Kaustubh Gawade, is hoping to enter the state Legislative Council.

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“The BJP has worked hard for the Legislative Council election, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis closely monitoring the campaign. The party roped in senior ministers and assigned area-wise responsibilities to secure maximum votes. This will yield positive results,” a BJP leader said.

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In the Pune Graduate’s constituency, the main contest is between NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh and BJP candidate Smita Jadhav. Deshmukh is the daughter of former bureaucrat-turned-politician Prabhakar Deshmukh, a close associate of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Jadhav is the daughter-in-law of media baron Pratapsinh Jadhav and belongs to the family of educationist D Y Patil. Her uncle is Congress leader Satej Patil.

The NCP (SP) is confident of retaining the Graduate’s constituency seat held by its leader Arun Lad in the previous term, citing its influence among educated voters. The BJP hopes to regain the seat, which was represented twice in the past by its leader Chandrakant Patil, now a state minister.

The results for the two Legislative Council seats from the Pune division will be declared on October 27.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

 

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