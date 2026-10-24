Pune MLC polls: MVA banks on educational networks, BJP on ground strength

With polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections in the Pune division over, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is banking on its traditional support base in western Maharashtra, while the BJP is counting on its grassroots organisation to make inroads into the Opposition’s stronghold.

The Pune division Graduate’s and Teachers’ constituencies cover Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. Western Maharashtra has traditionally been a Congress and undivided NCP stronghold. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won two seats and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) three, including Baramati, represented by party working president Supriya Sule. The BJP won two seats in the region.

Elections to the Graduate’s and Teachers’ constituencies are a feature of states such as Maharashtra that have bicameral legislatures. One-twelfth of the members of the Legislative Council are elected by graduates and another one-twelfth by teachers. Voters must meet the prescribed eligibility and registration requirements and be ordinarily resident in the constituency concerned.

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The region’s sugar cooperatives and educational institutions have long been associated with political leaders, particularly those from the Congress and undivided NCP. Seeking re-election from the Teachers’ constituency, sitting Congress legislator Jayant Asgaonkar is counting on the network of educational institutions run by leaders from the two parties across the five districts.

“Western Maharashtra’s progress has been driven by the Congress and undivided NCP through educational institutions started by their leaders. The large network of institutions run by Congress and NCP leaders will ensure our candidate wins,” a Congress leader said after polling.

The BJP, meanwhile, has assigned senior ministers to oversee its campaign in a bid to win the Teachers’ constituency. Its candidate, Kaustubh Gawade, is hoping to enter the state Legislative Council.

“The BJP has worked hard for the Legislative Council election, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis closely monitoring the campaign. The party roped in senior ministers and assigned area-wise responsibilities to secure maximum votes. This will yield positive results,” a BJP leader said.

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In the Pune Graduate’s constituency, the main contest is between NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh and BJP candidate Smita Jadhav. Deshmukh is the daughter of former bureaucrat-turned-politician Prabhakar Deshmukh, a close associate of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Jadhav is the daughter-in-law of media baron Pratapsinh Jadhav and belongs to the family of educationist D Y Patil. Her uncle is Congress leader Satej Patil.

The NCP (SP) is confident of retaining the Graduate’s constituency seat held by its leader Arun Lad in the previous term, citing its influence among educated voters. The BJP hopes to regain the seat, which was represented twice in the past by its leader Chandrakant Patil, now a state minister.

The results for the two Legislative Council seats from the Pune division will be declared on October 27.