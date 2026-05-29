Amid tussle within Mahayuti, NCP vs NCP(SP) contest on cards for legislative council seat from Pune

The number of elected representatives of NCP (SP) in local body authorities in Pune are less but it hopes to gain from the division of votes of the Mahayuti alliance.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 29, 2026 09:57 PM IST
Pune MLC election NCP vs NCP SPThe NCP is led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (left) after the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar while NCP (SP) is led by Sharad Pawar (right). (Express photo)
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As the NCP and BJP in the ruling Mahayuti alliance fight it out to stake claim to the seat to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Pune local authority, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has jumped into the contest to take on the ruling alliance, which could be the first state-level election between the NCP and NCP (SP) after the demise of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP is led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar after the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar in a plane accident a few months ago.

On Friday, the opposition Maha VIkas Aghadi declared seats to be contested by the alliance partners with the NCP (SP) set to contest the Pune, Thane and Satara Legislative Council seats from respective local body authorities of the 17 seats for which elections are scheduled in June. “The Congress will be contesting eight seats while the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest four seats while a decision on the remaining two seats is yet to be taken,” said state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.

In Pune, the elections for state Legislative Council seat from local body authorities is considered to be the first attempt by parties to take over the reins of politics in the district after the demise of Ajit Pawar, who had complete control over the district for a long time.

The main tussle is between the ruling alliance partners considering the alliance strength in the local body authorities of Pune district. The BJP is pushing hard to contest the seat banking on its increased strength and support of Independents in the local body authorities of Pune district. BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar has expressed confidence of winning the seat if contested by BJP saying there are many aspirants including him to contest the elections of Legislative Council.

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On the other hand, the NCP wants to retain hold in Pune district. City NCP chief Sunil Tingre had rubbished the claims of alliance partner BJP of having more strength in the local body authorities. “The NCP has the maximum number of elected representatives in the local civic bodies of Pune and should contest the Legislative Council seat in seat sharing arrangement in the Mahayuti alliance,” he said, adding the party has many aspirants to contest the seat.

The number of elected representatives of NCP (SP) in local body authorities in Pune are less but it hopes to gain from the division of votes of the Mahayuti alliance.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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