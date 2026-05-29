Amid tussle within Mahayuti, NCP vs NCP(SP) contest on cards for legislative council seat from Pune

The NCP is led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (left) after the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar while NCP (SP) is led by Sharad Pawar (right). (Express photo)

As the NCP and BJP in the ruling Mahayuti alliance fight it out to stake claim to the seat to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Pune local authority, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has jumped into the contest to take on the ruling alliance, which could be the first state-level election between the NCP and NCP (SP) after the demise of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP is led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar after the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar in a plane accident a few months ago.

On Friday, the opposition Maha VIkas Aghadi declared seats to be contested by the alliance partners with the NCP (SP) set to contest the Pune, Thane and Satara Legislative Council seats from respective local body authorities of the 17 seats for which elections are scheduled in June. “The Congress will be contesting eight seats while the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest four seats while a decision on the remaining two seats is yet to be taken,” said state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal.