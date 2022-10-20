scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Pune: MLA of Uddhav faction booked for comments against Narayan Rane, sons

The police have invoked IPC sections 153A for promoting enmity between different groups, 505 (1B and 2) pertaining to statements conducing to public mischief, 500 pertaining to defamation and 504 for intentional insult.

The FIR pertains to statements made by Bhaskar Jadhav at a rally at Kudal in Sindhudurg district on Tuesday in protest against the action taken by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau on Kudal MLA Vaibhav Naik. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Pune police has registered an offence against Maharashtra MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, who is a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, in connection with the alleged objectionable remarks he made while criticising Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane and his two sons.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station late on Wednesday by Yogesh Shingte (37), who is a BJP worker based in Pune. The FIR pertains to statements made by Jadhav at a rally at Kudal in Sindhudurg district on Tuesday in protest against the action taken by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau on Kudal MLA Vaibhav Naik, who is also a member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav.

Also Read |Maharashtra: Miscreant pelt stones, stump and petrol bottle on Chiplun MLA’s bungalow, none hurt

“Objectionable comments by Bhaskar Jadhav have maligned the image of Union minister Narayan Rane, former MP Nitesh Rane and MLA Nilesh Rane, and have hurt the sentiments of the BJP members,” Shingte said in the FIR.

Similar FIRs have also been registered at Kudal and Mumbai by local BJP workers in connection with the alleged remarks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border

Senior inspector Murlidhar Karpe, in-charge of Deccan Gymkhana police station, confirmed that the FIR was registered on Wednesday evening based on Shingte’s complaint.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A for promoting enmity between different groups, 505 (1B and 2) pertaining to statements conducing to public mischief, 500 pertaining to defamation and 504 for intentional insult.

More from Pune

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday, some unknown suspects pelted stones, hurled a stump and a petrol bottle on the compound wall of Jadhav’s bungalow in Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 06:16:29 pm
Next Story

Max Verstappen shoots for record to end Mercedes’ title streak

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement