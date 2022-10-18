Pune: MLA Santosh Bangar ‘threatened’ agri director, allege officials

Hingoli MLA Santosh Bangar is again in the eye of the storm, this time for allegedly threatening the district director of agriculture over the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. A delegation of senior agriculture officials, under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Krishiseva Mahasangh, met Hingoli agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar on Monday to protest against the incident.

In their letter, the Mahasangh alleged that the MLA cornered the director of agriculture in the district over the crop insurance scheme and the various lacunae in it. During the course of the interaction, Bangar allegedly threatened the officer, Shivajirao Ghorpade. The officers also took exception to the language the MLA used against the commissioner.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yogna, the Mahasangh said, is a central government scheme which is implemented by the state government. Field-level agriculture officers raise awareness about the scheme and ensure farmers participate in it. They said they conduct repeated follow-ups with the insurance companies to ensure prompt settlement of claims with the insurance companies.

Bangar’s behaviour, the letter said, was unbecoming of a people’s representative and the language used against the senior officer lowered the morale of the officers and the department.

Earlier, Bangar had got into a soup after he allegedly used abusive language against a senior officer of health department.