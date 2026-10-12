MIT-WPU research finds microplastics in freshwater fish in Pune, flags emerging food-chain concern

Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, have detected microplastics in freshwater fish commonly consumed in the city, highlighting the need for greater understanding of how plastic pollution moves through freshwater ecosystems and enters the food chain.

The research is being conducted as part of an ongoing study by Simran Singh, PhD Scholar, Department of Environmental Studies, MIT-WPU, under the guidance of Dr Soma Mishra.

The study is funded through the MIT World Peace University Seed Grant and focuses on commercially consumed freshwater fish, particularly Rohu and Tilapia, to examine the occurrence, characteristics and potential sources of microplastic contamination, as well as its implications for freshwater ecosystems and human health.