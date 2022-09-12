Pune’s MIT World Peace University signs deal with power utility for knowledge exchange

MIT World Peace University, a private university in Kothrud, Pune, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The MoU envisions a range of activities in areas such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grids, electrical safety, energy conservation, substation visits, automation and real-time projects based on industry problems, according to a media release.

The MoU was signed by Prasad Khandekar, dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology; Bharat Chaudhari, head of the School of Electrical Engineering and dean of academics; MSEDCL superintendent engineer Satish Rajdeep; and executive engineer Avinash Kaldhone.

Khandekar said, “This mutually beneficial initiative will lead to a rich exchange of knowledge and will allow students and faculty to align with the latest industry practices and carry collaborative research. It will help us develop a talent pool that would have an edge, be equipped with advanced knowledge, and narrow the skills gap. There is focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship and robust tie-ups with the industry required for bridging industry-institute gaps.”