Pune: MIT-ADT University announces new PG diploma in Artificial intelligence and Machine learning

Even as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and the likes, have emerged as the buzz word during the pandemic with a huge demand in this sector, universities are now prepping up to meet the increased demand.

The latest opportunity comes from the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, a centre established by the MIT-ADT university in Pune, to provide graduate students with specialised online programs such as the online PG diploma course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (PGD-AI&ML) and PG diploma course in Cloud Computing (PGD-CC), which have been recently announced.

Jointly offered in association with CloudThat Technologies, a Microsoft Gold Partner, the course is the university’s foray into the new-age Data science, AI, ML, Cloud computing, Internet of Things and Cybersecurity technology domain.

The course will deliver tailor-made skill-based courses that can develop the talents of graduates as well as working professionals in the form of PG diploma, credential programs, ready for the industry.

“This course is aimed at professionals who are looking to expand their career horizon in AI, ML & cloud domain as well as anyone interested to secure future careers. The course will be engaged by the industry experts and mentors facilitating to plug the talent gap,” said Bhavesh Goswami, Founder & CEO, CloudThat Technologies.

Distributed over three semesters, the eligibility for the 1-year course is any graduate with Mathematics at Class XII or equivalent. Further admission details are available on the university website.