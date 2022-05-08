Pune: Mistaken for his son, 50-year-old man hacked to death in his sleep

A 50-year-old man was hacked to death with a sharp weapon while asleep at his home in Shirur taluka of Pune district, after he was mistaken for his son in the dark. The police have arrested a 19-year-old for committing the crime.

Early Friday morning, Jalindar Dhere, a resident of Babhulsar village in Shirur taluka, was found lying dead in a pool of blood in the veranda of his house. Dhere, who used to work as a security guard at a private company in Ranjangaon industrial area, had suffered multiple injuries on his neck, shoulder and back.

After Dhere’s wife filed a case, the Ranjangaon MIDC police questioned Dhere’s son Utkarsh, who has a criminal record. “This led us to his friend Nikhil Theurkar, 19. He was arrested after our investigation,” said Inspector Bhagwant Mandage, in charge of the Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

According to the police, Theurkar fought with the deputy sarpanch of his village a few days ago. After the fight, Theurkar and Utkarsh spoke over the phone and planned to kill the deputy sarpanch. The conversation included a discussion on procuring a sharp weapon. Utkarsh allegedly sent the audio clip of this conversation to several people, including the deputy sarpanch himself, and this soured their friendship.

Nursing a grudge against Utkarsh, Theurkar went to Dhere’s house on Thursday night, mistook Dhere for Utkarsh and murdered him in his sleep, Mandage said.