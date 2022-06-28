Pune: Mistaken for a thief, 19-year-old celebrating friend’s birthday attacked

A youngster celebrating a friend’s birthday was allegedly beaten up by locals in Pune’s Bavdhan area after they thought he was a thief.

The police identified the youngster as Nitesh Deepak Shelar (19), a resident of Shriram Nivas in Bavdhan, and said that while the incident took place on the night of June 25, Shelar filed a first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station early on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, Shelar was celebrating his friend’s birthday near the labour camp of Ganga Legend society in Bavdhan. Running behind his friend to apply cake on his face, Shelar said he entered the labour camp. People in the area suspected that Shelar was a thief and attacked him, the FIR says.

Shelar, who suffered a severe head injury, was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A Hinjewadi police team under Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Kharge is investigating the case. Based on Shelar’s complaint, three persons at the labour camp have been booked under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.