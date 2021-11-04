Pune: Missing man from Bavdhan murdered over illicit affair, body burnt, say police; 3 arrested

Police probe into the disappearance of a 27-year-old man from Bavdhan has revealed that he was allegedly murdered by the husband of the woman he was having an affair with and the body was burnt to ashes in a furnace at a hooch den. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested the accused, who operates a country liquor den, his aide from Madhya Pradesh and an accomplice from Pune.

The 27-year-old man from Bavdhan was reported missing by his mother on October 22. As the police started probing various angles including kidnapping, they found a slipper used by the missing man in the front yard of a house. They discovered that the missing person was allegedly having an affair with the wife of the man in whose yard the slipper was found. Police teams monitored the suspect and unravelled a murder conspiracy.

Sleuths from the Hinjewadi police station found that on the night of October 21, the suspect had seen two missed calls on his wife’s phone made from the victim’s number. Later in the night, the victim came to the area where the woman lives to meet her. The suspect and two accomplices, who were waiting for the victim, brutally murdered him by stabbing him in the chest and abdomen, said the police.

They took his body to the hooch den owned by the suspect and burnt the body. The remains were scattered at various places in the area including some water bodies, said the police.

The police initially detained one accomplice from Pune and later arrested another and the main suspect from Madhya Pradesh over the last two days. Later, the police recovered some of the remains of the victims including a metal rod that had implanted to his leg following a mishap in the past.

