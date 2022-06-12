scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Pune: Missing for a few days, two young men found dead in stone quarry

Police have identified the deceased as Vicky Lanke (20) and Sushant Badade (21), both residents of Vishrantwadi.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 12, 2022 2:42:34 am
Police said Lanke and Badade were friends and they went missing on June 8. Their family members had lodged missing reports at the local police station.

BODIES OF two young men, who had gone missing a few days ago, were fished out of a stone quarry in Dhanori area on Saturday.

Police have identified the deceased as Vicky Lanke (20) and Sushant Badade (21), both residents of Vishrantwadi.

Police said Lanke and Badade were friends and they went missing on June 8. Their family members had lodged missing reports at the local police station.

On Saturday afternoon, some local residents spotted two bodies floating in the stone quarry in Dhanori. Soon, a team of Pune Fire Brigade reached the spot and fished the bodies out of the quarry.

Police confirmed their identities and sent the bodies to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

Family members of the youths have claimed that the two were killed and have demanded an investigation into the matter.

