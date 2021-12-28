Pune: Two minors held for teenager’s murder

Two minor boys have been detained for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old man in Karve Nagar on Sunday. The deceased, Anil Rajendra Jadhav (19), was a resident of Wadar Vasti.

According to police, Anil was going home on a scooter when the assailants, who were on a motorcycle, intercepted him near Natraj Society at 6 pm. The assailants attacked Jadhav repeatedly with sharp weapons, causing his death, police said.

Jadhav’s sister Varsha lodged the FIR in this case at Alankar police station. Crime branch sleuths received information that Jadhav was murdered by two minors, who were arriving at Chandni Chowk in Kothrud two hours after the murder. A police team laid a trap and nabbed the duo within two hours after the murder was reported.

According to police, the deceased and the accused are residents of the same area. The deceased was harassing the minor boys for money and other reasons, so the boys killed him, police said.

The boys were handed over to Alankar police station for further legal action.