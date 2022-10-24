Pune: Three minors detained for stealing cash from temple donation box

The Pune police have detained three minors who allegedly stole cash from the donation box in a temple and hid the money in a dustbin, said officials Monday. The three were nabbed by the police within hours after the theft when they were getting tattoos of the photo of a notorious criminal after paying with the stolen money.

The theft was reported at the Shambhu Mahadev Temple located in Fursungi near Pune. The donation box which was kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was removed from its location and taken outside the premises. It was found broken open and a large sum of money stolen from it.

The theft came to light at 5 am on October 22 when the priests of the temple came to the premises. A team from the Hadapsar police launched a probe into the case and began by examining the footage from security cameras.

Other reads | Pune: Burglars open fire in bid to rob jewellery shop

Footage showed three boys removing the donation box from its location. Constables Prashant Dudhal and Nikhil Pawar received a tip-off that the three boys had come to the M G Road area. The three were detained early on October 23 and were subsequently questioned. The police said the three minors are aged 15 to 17.

“Our probe suggests that the trio did a detailed recce of the temple and the movements of the priests, devotees, and staffers. They clicked photos of the premises and studied the entry and exit routes,” said Senior Inspector Arvind Gokule, in charge of the Hadapsar police station.

Early on October 22, the three minors dislodged the donation box and took it outside the sanctorum. Because they could not carry all the cash, they left some of the money in the box. “Our probe suggests that they used the stolen cash partying and intoxication. The three were detained when they were getting tattoos of the photo of a notorious criminal on their chest and hand with the stolen money. We have recovered cash of over Rs 22,000 from them.”

The three minors were subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further processing of their detention.