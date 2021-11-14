Pune: Two minors detained for ‘attacking’ men following fight on cricket field

Pune police have detained two minors aged 15 and 16 on the charges of allegedly attacking a 40-year-old and his friend with a sharp sickle and rock following a fight that took place between a group of boys while playing cricket.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Sanju Patanpallu (40), a resident of Hadapsar. Patanpallu was hit with a rock on his forehead and attacked a sharp sickle on his shoulder, said the complaint. He received a total of 22 stitches and underwent a surgery.

Patanpallu’s friend Mahadev Sakate was also allegedly attacked with a sickle on his head and hand.

As per the information given by officials from Wanawadi police station, the two detained minors had a fight with Patanpallu’s son while playing cricket on Thursday afternoon in the Kalepadal area of Hadapsar. The duo allegedly hit his son with a bat on his back and vandalised his bike. In the evening, Patanpallu and Sakate went to the playground to ask the two boys about the fight and the duo attacked them.

The two were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said Patanpallu’s injuries were very serious.

Sub-inspector Vishnu Wadkar, who is investigating the case, said, “The two minors have been detained and have been booked on the charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation among others.”