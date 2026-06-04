Pune minor rape-murder case: Child witnesses among 32 examined before court

A special court in Pune has recorded statements of as many as 32 witnesses in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old girl by a 65-year-old man, at a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar Thursday said the witnesses who have been examined before the court include family members of the victim girl, local search team, those on CCTV footage, panchas (impartial witnesses), medical officers of Sassoon Hospital and child witnesses. “The matter is proceeding very fast. Cogent evidence is recorded,” he said.

Misar said evidence from seven medical officers was recorded on Thursday. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts for this case have been called in on Friday, he said.