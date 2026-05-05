‘Crush him to death’: Wife of 65-year-old accused in Pune minor rape-murder case demands ‘cruel’ punishment

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As public outrage continues to swell over the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in the Pune district of Maharashtra, the family of the 65-year-old accused has come forward to disown him, demanding the most “stringent and cruel” punishment for his actions.
The wife and son of the accused spoke to reporters in Pune Tuesday, stating that they have had no contact with him for a decade and want nothing to do with him. The wife said the standard legal punishment would not be sufficient to reflect the gravity of the crime.
“He should be crushed to death at the same spot where he killed that child,” she said.
“I will not attend his funeral, and no one should even come to inform me about it. We have not been in contact with him for 10 years. I don’t want to see his face. He should not just be hanged; he should be burnt alive. Still, it won’t cool down my raging soul.
She added that the family now faces immense public ignominy due to his “inhuman act.”
Echoing his mother’s sentiments, the accused’s son also expressed his shame and shock. “I feel ashamed to call him my father. He has committed an inhuman act and deserves to be killed in the same manner in which he killed that toddler,” the son said.
“That little girl was like my niece. She should get justice. I have 11 nieces and nephews of my own. I am deeply pained and shocked.”
“We live in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where we must protect our women and girls. The wrongdoer should be punished severely,” he added.
The accused is now in the custody of the Pune Rural police for the alleged kidnapping, rape, and murder of the girl on May 1. The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Pune Rural police, comprising six officers led by a senior woman inspector, to probe the case.