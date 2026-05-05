‘Crush him to death’: Wife of 65-year-old accused in Pune minor rape-murder case demands ‘cruel’ punishment

As public outrage continues to swell over the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in the Pune district of Maharashtra, the family of the 65-year-old accused has come forward to disown him, demanding the most “stringent and cruel” punishment for his actions.

The wife and son of the accused spoke to reporters in Pune Tuesday, stating that they have had no contact with him for a decade and want nothing to do with him. The wife said the standard legal punishment would not be sufficient to reflect the gravity of the crime.

“He should be crushed to death at the same spot where he killed that child,” she said.