Pune: Minor held, 3 stolen cars recovered

The boy’s involvement has been confirmed in 14 crimes in Pune city and Pune rural, the police said.

The Pune City police Crime Branch has nabbed a minor boy wanted in several cases of burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Acting on a tip-off to Sub-Inspector Gunga Jagtap, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi nabbed the boy in Hadapsar.

During the probe, the police recovered three stolen cars including an SUV, a motorcycle, equipment and some cash, all worth Rs 10.05 lakh, from his possession, according to a press release.

