Pune: Minor girl gangraped and shot at, five held

A probe by Pune city police into a case of firearm recovery has led them to bring to light a case of alleged gangrape of a 14-year-old girl by three persons, which took place over two weeks ago. The girl was also reported shot at but escaped unhurt after the bullet hit her mobile phone.

The Unit 2 of the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch was probing the case of recovery of a firearm from a suspect. The case under provisions of the Arms Act had been registered on March 26. During the investigation of the case, the police received information that the said weapon was discharged once around two weeks ago and a minor girl was shot at.

Inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Unit 2 said, “The probe of the case under Arms Act led us to the minor girl who is 14 years and 10 months old. Our team traced down the girl and spoke to her by taking her into confidence. She has revealed that at the time of the firing incident, she had been gangraped by three persons, who are known to her. The incident took place around two weeks ago. She was accompanied by a female friend at that time.”

He added, “There are multiple versions on the exact timing of the incident. The girl was shot at with a country-made firearm but escaped unhurt as the bullet hit the mobile phone she was carrying. After she opened up to us about the crime, an FIR with the charges of gangrape and attempt to murder has been registered at Dattawadi police station.”

Inspector Jagtap further said, “A total of five persons have been booked in the case. Three persons, including two minors aged between 16 and 18, and a 20-year-old are alleged to have raped her. Two others booked in the case are aged between 20 to 24. All the five suspects have been detained or arrested and are in the custody of the crime branch and the Dattawadi police station.”