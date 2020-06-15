Pune: Minor detained for theft at Pasodya Vithoba temple, search on for main accused

While investigating the theft, police found that the 15-year-old boy was involved, and he was detained. (Representational) While investigating the theft, police found that the 15-year-old boy was involved, and he was detained. (Representational)

A minor boy has been detained by Pune City Police for his alleged connection with a theft at the famous Pasodya Vithoba temple in Kasba Peth area. Police suspect he was an accomplice in the theft, and are looking for the main accused.

According to the police, between 8.30 pm on June 13 and 7 am of June 14, Rs 1,400 in cash was stolen from the donation box kept inside the temple.

While investigating the theft, police found that the 15-year-old boy was involved, and he was detained.

Police Sub-inspector Ajitkumar Patil, the investigation officer of the case, said, “The boy had accompanied the main accused during the theft… search is on for the main accused… the minor lives on the footpath with his family members. Further investigation is on.”

The temple, located in central Pune, is in a containment zone and has been closed since the beginning of the lockdown. The thieves broke into the temple by tampering with the lock and stole the money from the donation box, said police.

Pasodya Vithoba temple is known for hosting palkhis and warkaris every year. This year, the palkhi processions have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As the temple is located in a containment zone, most of the roads going towards it have been sealed off with tin sheets. Only one lane near Faraskhana police station is partially open.

