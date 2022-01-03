Pune: Two minor boys held for killing 35-year-old man in road rage incident

Two minor boys, aged 17 and 14, have been detained by the Pune police for allegedly beating to death a 35-year-old man in a road-rage incident in Jadhavwadion Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Shivaji Sagar (35), a resident of the Jadhavwadi area. The incident happened around 6 pm on Friday when the two boys were passing through the Shivrasta area on a two-wheeler borrowed from their friend’s father in Bhosari, said the police.

The bike allegedly hit Sagar, who was returning from work, and he reacted by slapping one of the boys. The duo retaliated and started beating up Sagar who escaped from there but the boys chased him down, said the police.

They stopped him near a grocery store and the 17-year-old boy and bludgeoned him to death with a rock, said the police. The two boys then fled from the area.

Based on the bike’s registration number, the police questioned its owner and found out that the two boys had lent it on Friday evening.

The police team then went to the houses of the two boys and questioned them in presence of their parents. The questioning and CCTV footage confirmed that the boys had committed the crime.

The two were detained on Sunday after the completion of formalities with their parents and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.