Friday, January 29, 2021
Pune: Minor boy detained, girl held for stealing, selling bicycles

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: January 30, 2021 1:56:55 am
During investigation, police recovered three more bicycles from them. (Representational)

The Pune City Police arrested a girl and detained a minor boy for allegedly stealing expensive bicycles and selling them through a shopping portal and also directly to customers.

An offence in this case was lodged at Yerawada police station. Acting on a tip-off to police constables Sameer Bhorde, Sunil Naglot and police naik Kiran Ghute, a team led by Assistant Inspector Sameer Karpe nabbed a boy and a girl near Wadia bungalow on the Pune-Ahmednagar road on January 24 while they were trying to sell three bicycles to passersby.

As per a press release issued by the police on Friday, during investigation, the duo confessed to their crime.

During investigation, police recovered three more bicycles from them.

Police said a total of six bicycles, worth Rs 41,500, were recovered from the two accused. Police said they were selling the stolen bicycles by posting advertisements on a shopping portal. They also searched for customers for the stolen bicycles on the streets, said police.

Police said the duo used the money earned by selling these bicycles for fun and enjoyment.

