scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Minor booked for filming tuition teacher in washroom

The FIR said the complainant took tuition classes for the 16-year-old boy at his home where he allegedly placed a mobile phone in the washroom with its camera on and recorded her when she used the toilet.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 1, 2022 2:03:34 pm
The police have booked the accused youth on charges of molestation as per sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act.

A 16-year-old boy was booked for allegedly using a mobile phone to record a video of his tuition teacher when she went to use the washroom, the Pune police said. The woman lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard on Thursday.

The police have booked the accused youth on charges of molestation as per sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act.

As per the FIR, the complainant took tuition classes for the youth at his home where he allegedly placed a mobile phone in the washroom with its camera on and recorded her video when she used the toilet.

More from Pune

The complaint also mentioned that the boy had allegedly recorded a distasteful video of the woman when she was teaching him.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement