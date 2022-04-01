Pune: Minor booked for filming tuition teacher in washroom

A 16-year-old boy was booked for allegedly using a mobile phone to record a video of his tuition teacher when she went to use the washroom, the Pune police said. The woman lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard on Thursday.

The police have booked the accused youth on charges of molestation as per sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act.

As per the FIR, the complainant took tuition classes for the youth at his home where he allegedly placed a mobile phone in the washroom with its camera on and recorded her video when she used the toilet.

The complaint also mentioned that the boy had allegedly recorded a distasteful video of the woman when she was teaching him.