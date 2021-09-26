Pune: Minister felicitates Satara woman who set third world record in yoga

Written by Apoorva Sinha

Janahvi Jayprakash Ingale from Satara, who set her third world record in yoga, was felicitated by the Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shumburaj Desai last week.

Janahvi, who set the record by staying in ‘konasana’ (angle pose) for 8 hours, 13 minutes and 21 seconds recently, aims to spread awareness about yoga worldwide, especially among women and the youth. Last year, Janahvi had set another world record by staying in ‘siddhasana’ for five hours.

Janahvi, a computer engineer by profession, has been practising yoga for the last 14 years and is an Ayush ministry-certified international corporate yoga Trainer. Founder of ‘Janhvi Ki Yogshala’, she is currently conducting online yoga classes for people of all ages.

“Janahvi Ki Yogshala has been conducting free yoga sessions since the nationwide lockdown in April 2020. Yoga classes are taken also for Covid-19 patients who are in quarantine or home isolation. The London-based World Book of Records has honoured me with a Certificate of Commitment for the same,” Janahvi said.

“I set the record to create awareness about yoga among youngsters, especially women. I am also spreading the importance of yoga among Covid-19 patients who have recovered but still struggling to fully come out of it. Patients recover from Covid-19 but take days and months for them to be normal. Yoga certainly helps them regain their fitness,” she said.

“By setting another new world record by performing butterfly asana for ten thousand times in 1 hour, 19 minutes and 34 seconds, I want to dedicate my achievement to all the women and children out there who suffer from mental health issues like depression along with their physical health issues,” she added.

Janahvi has been awarded the Global Icon of India, Maharashtra Adarsh Yuvati Krida Ratna award, Maharashtra Shivaratna award, Yogacharini award by Tamil Nadu Yoga Association among others. The Ayush ministry has also honoured her with awards.