Pune weather update: Minimum temperature in Shivajinagar rises to 12.2 degrees Celcius

At Pashan and Lohegaon, the temperatures recorded were 13.4 degrees and 13.6 degrees Celcius, respectively.

The city will experience haze during the morning hours of Friday which will clear away during the noon. The minimum temperature recorded in Shivajinagar was 12.1 degrees Celcius. At Pashan and Lohegaon, the temperatures recorded were 13.4 degrees and 13.6 degrees Celcius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measured on Friday was 149 and it is expected to remain poor on Saturday as the AQI is expected to touch 169.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the maximum temperature in the city to remain around 30 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperatures will marginally rise and remain around 10 degree Celsius on Saturday.