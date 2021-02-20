Pune: Minimum temp falls to 11.5 degrees, no rain over city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out any rainfall over Pune city and district. (File)

Pune city woke up to cool breezy conditions and felt a slight nip in the air on Saturday. The minimum temperatures on the day had dropped by over 5 degrees than what was recorded all through last week.

The city’s minimum temperature on Saturday stood at 11.5 degrees Celcius at Shivajinagar, followed by 13 degrees at Pashan and 13.6 degree Celsius at Lohegaon.

Even though partly cloudy sky conditions would prevail from afternoon hours onwards on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out any rainfall over Pune city and district.

With the existing weather systems yet to dissipate completely and the influence of the easterly winds bringing moisture over the region likely to continue for another day, the Met department has forecast the city’s maximum temperature to remain close to 30 degrees Celcius whereas the minimum temperatures could range between 14 to 16 degree Celsius on Sunday.

At 94, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday remained one of the best in recent days and it is likely to remain 103 on Sunday, according to the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.