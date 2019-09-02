Pune: Metro work takes a hit as PCMC, police fail to clear encroachments

Even as the Maha-Metro is racing against time to meet the deadline to flag off part of the Pune Metro, officials say the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad police “are not extending their fullest cooperation”, which can delay the project.

“We need full cooperation from the PCMC and traffic police to ensure timely implementation of the Pune Metro project,” said a Maha-Metro official on Sunday.

Metro officials clarified they were getting some cooperation, but it was “not enough”. “They have been cooperating but we need some strong action, especially relating to removal of encroachment along roads. Strong action from both civic officials and traffic police is not forthcoming,” said a Metro official on the condition of anonymity.

Metro officials are especially piqued over the nearly 1-kilometre stretch of Marshall Company in Kasarwadi to Nashik Phata, which has become chaotic because of encroachments. Here, on a major part of the Pune-Mumbai Highway, Metro officials have put up barricades to lay pillars. On the left side of the highway, autorickshaws, private vehicles and even hand-carts are lined up, while pedestrians use the highway. The road width has shrunk to only six feet for movement of traffic.

A PMPML stop and petrol pump are also on one side of the highway.

A spare parts shop of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is also doing business nearby. The inside-out movement of vehicles brings all the traffic to a grinding halt. “It is not just vehicular traffic, but the movement of our vehicles carrying material to the spot is also affected,” said Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

When asked whether the traffic chaos on the stretch was affecting Metro work, Sonawane said, “The pace of work has been affected because of the encroachments on the road. We expect authorities to help us free the road so that our pace increases and the Metro meets its deadline.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the December deadline for flagging off the project between Pimpri and Dapodi, a five km stretch on Corridor One from Pimpri to Swargate.

Metro officials have placed their own wardens at the Kasarwadi subway. “Traffic police at the subway and on the entire stretch are rarely visible,” said Lahoo Landge, a local resident.

At the Nashik Phata junction, the Metro is planning to take the route between two flyovers. The work is being described as the “most senstive” by Metro officials, highlighting the need for effective cooperation between PCMC, traffic police and the Metro. “We want to free roads to vehicular traffic as early as possible,” said Sonawane.

Local corporator Shyam Lande said the entire stretch in Kasarwadi has become chaotic. “There is a need to regulate the traffic on the stretch. The PCMC, police and Metro officials should work jointly but this is currently not seen,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “I will discuss the issue with Metro officials and resolve their problems.”