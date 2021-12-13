Pune Metro resumes work as experts say alternative solutions impractial

With technical experts saying that the alternatives suggested by Ganesh mandals for the metro rail bridge over Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bridge in Deccan are impractical, Pune Metro has resumed its work at the site without making any changes to its earlier plan.

A few months ago, some Ganesh mandal representatives had staged a protest at the construction site of the elevated route and forced Pune Metro to suspend its work.

The elevated route from Vanaz to Ramwadi enters the Mutha riverbed after Garware college bridge station and continues till Shivajinagar godown while crossing four river bridges, including Sambhaji bridge. The pillars on the river bed have been erected and slabs are being laid on it for the metro. Steel girdles will be used to connect the pillar slabs above the river bridges.

The Ganesh mandal immersion procession passes through the Sambhaji bridge. The mandals were protesting against the elevated route, which cuts across Sambhaji bridge in Deccan, saying it would cause hurdles to the immersion procession due to its low height. They demanded an increase in height of the elevated route or a mobile structure over Sambhaji bridge. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had to intervene and direct Pune Metro to suspend the work until further discussions were held on the issue.

The mayor held a series of meetings with Pune Metro officials, technical experts and representatives of ganesh mandals. “Two alternative solutions for mobile structure of elevated route were proposed, but the technical experts turned them down saying they were impractical,” Mohol said, adding that he asked Pune Metro rail to stick to the earlier plan as there was no practical solution for the issue raised by Ganesh mandals.

The first solution included demolishing 39 pillars of the elevated route and reconstructing them, but that would increase the project cost by Rs 70 crore while the work would need 24 more months for completion. The second solution was to demolish 17 pillars and reconstruct them, which would increase the project cost by Rs 23 crore and construction time by 18 months.

Considering all the options, the mayor said the current plan of the elevated metro rail route was the best, so Pune metro rail was given permission to continue with the work.

“It is the responsibility of all to continue tradition along with development work. The Ganesh festival of the city has a rich tradition and is always celebrated by accepting changes in society. Ganesh mandal representatives would accept the changes in the city due to development work,” Mohol said.