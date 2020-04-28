Pune Metro work back on track after state govt nod

BJP legislator Sidharth Shirole has requested a report on the techno-commercial feasibility of the project, including viability and assessment of building a two-tier flyover and the Metro line on single pillars, and the timeline for demolition and re-construction. BJP legislator Sidharth Shirole has requested a report on the techno-commercial feasibility of the project, including viability and assessment of building a two-tier flyover and the Metro line on single pillars, and the timeline for demolition and re-construction.

The Pune Metro rail project is back on track after the state government recently gave the permission, allowing the infrastructure work in the city, which had been put on halt after the Centre had announced the nationwide lockdown last month.

“The Metro rail work has started in some areas. There is a need to complete certain work before the start of monsoon,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations in-charge for the Pune Metro.

Process to remove debris from the riverbed has started, an official said. It was done after the state Irrigation department, based on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), had directed the removal of debris created due to Metro work to avoid flood-like situation in the city.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently chaired a meeting to discuss the demolition of a flyover at Pune university junction and allow a double-decker bridge along the Metro rail route from Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

“There was a discussion on the practicality of demolishing the existing flyover at the University Circle. I have put forth three queries that will help make an informed decision to cause least inconvenience to residents,” said BJP legislator Sidharth Shirole, who represents the area.

Shirole added that he has requested a report on the techno-commercial feasibility of the project, including viability and assessment of building a two-tier flyover and the Metro line on single pillars, and the timeline for demolition and re-construction. He said he also sought the plan of action and alternatives to the smooth flow of traffic during the period of demolition and reconstruction. The economic feasibility or viability of alternative solutions to complete demolition, like an under pass or other infra innovation, has also been sought, Shirole added.

“It is estimated the reconstruction will cost Rs 250 crore,” Shirole said, adding that a final decision on the project will be taken in next few days.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the flyover has been constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the civic body. “There is no official decision by the PMC on demolishing the flyover but the deputy chief minister has asked the civic body to speed up decision on it,” an official said.

