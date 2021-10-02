Pune Metro will have a positive impact on real estate sector: Brijesh Dixit

“The Maha-Metro Rail, which is going to be the most significant mode of transport for Punekars, will have a favourable and positive impact on the Pune’s Real Estate sector, which has witnessed a marginal growth,” said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

He was speaking at the 38th Annual General Meeting organised by CREDAI-Pune Metro, while giving a presentation on how the Metro project would benefit the construction business in Pune. Atul Gadgil, Director, MMRCL and CREDAI members including Anil Pharande, President, Arvind Jain, Secretary and Vice-Presidents including Ranjit Naiknavare, Amar Manjrekar, Manish Jain, Rajesh Choudhary, Vinod Chandwani and Aditya Javdekar were present during the occasion.

“The work on the Pune metro project is in full swing and it will be on a par with the development of the city, which in turn will provide a boost to the construction sector. Increased FSI will also be available to builders for projects along the Metro route,” Dixit said.

He said that in future, the Maha Metro will start work on the detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Metro Neo’ project in Pune, which as an alternative to the metro rail will be an eco-friendly, energy efficient and cost-effective public transport system.

“The Neo Metro will have a maximum capacity to carry 250-300 passengers at a time and overall system capacity at around 15000 PPHPD (Passengers Per Hour Per Direction). The Neo Metro will cost Rs 60 to 70 crore per kilometre as compared to conventional Metro, which costs Rs 250 crore per kilometre” said Dixit.

Maha Metro Architect, Shitesh Agrawal said, “The metro will change the skyline of the city as the focus will be more on the developments near the Metro stations. We expect more high rises to come up near the stations. Also the metro will change the way the city functions as it will considerably reduce travel time from home to office. We, however, seek more participation from CREDAI members to reconstruct the city and work on this together.”