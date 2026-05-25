Pune Metro coach water leakage caused by AC snag, not rain: officials

The train operator detected the seepage and halted the train at the next station, where staff promptly fixed the AC snag and cleaned the coach floor. (File Photo)

A video showing water dripping inside a Pune Metro coach went viral on social media on Saturday, sparking concern among commuters about the safety and upkeep of the metro network. However, Pune Metro officials have clarified that the incident had nothing to do with Friday’s heavy rainfall – and that it had, in fact, occurred the previous day due to an issue in the drain pipe in the air-conditioning system.

The incident took place at around 6.40 pm on Thursday, shortly after a train departed from Ramwadi towards Vanaz on the elevated corridor. Overcondensation and an issue with the drain pipe in one of the AC units caused water to drip into the coach during the journey. The train operator detected the seepage and halted the train at the next station, where staff promptly fixed the AC snag and cleaned the coach floor – all while the metro remained in service.