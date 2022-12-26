Pune: Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College station to remain partially suspended on Dec 27, 28

Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will remain suspended on December 27 and 28 from 6 am to 2 pm because of signal testing work.

However, regular services on the PCMC to Phugewadi route of the Pune Metro will be available from 8 am to 8 pm on both days as per the normal schedule.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail project in March. The project was built at a cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. At that time, only a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km of the Pune Metro project was inaugurated.