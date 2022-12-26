scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Pune: Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College station to remain partially suspended on Dec 27, 28

Regular services on the PCMC to Phugewadi route of the Pune Metro will be available from 8 am to 8 pm on both days as per the normal schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail project in March. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will remain suspended on December 27 and 28 from 6 am to 2 pm because of signal testing work.

However, regular services on the PCMC to Phugewadi route of the Pune Metro will be available from 8 am to 8 pm on both days as per the normal schedule.

More from Pune

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail project in March. The project was built at a cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. At that time, only a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km of the Pune Metro project was inaugurated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 03:41:13 pm
Next Story

From Beast to Valimai, here’s the list of the most disappointing Tamil movies of 2022

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close