Pune Metro unveils booklet on property-buying guidelines for customers

The 19th Mega Property Festival, organised by CREDAI – Pune Metro, was inaugurated on Friday by Vikram Kumar, CEO, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Shravan Hardikar, Commissioner, Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), at the Agriculture College Ground, Sinchannagar, Range Hills.

The association also unveiled a special booklet titled ‘Guidelines for the Home Buyers’, which explains what should be taken into consideration while buying property. The booklet is available for free at the expo. The exhibition will remain open till Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of the booklet, Suhas Merchant, president, CREDAI-Pune Metro said, “CREDAI is the most disciplined real estate association in India, which has been guiding developers in the right manner. The guidelines in the booklet will notify buyers on how to purchase eligible properties from authorised builders and how to prevent falling for illegal deals.”

Kumar said, “This is a unique opportunity for all buyers, who will be able to buy properties as per their needs. All the information regarding home-buying is available with various options for customers. Also the booklet will be useful for buyers which will apprise them of what they should look for while buying a property.”

Hardikar said, “The real estate market is changing dynamically and affordable and semi-luxurious homes are available now. I must compliment CREDAI- Pune Metro for organising the expo where even the banks have put up stalls for customers to avail loan facilities as per their requirements.”

More than 60 well-known real estate developers have showcased more than 600 RERA registered projects for buyers, who can choose from various under-construction to ready-made homes and commercial properties ranging from Rs 15 lakh to over Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore at the expo.

