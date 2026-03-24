Six-inch breach in Pune Metro tunnel due to unauthorised borewell drilling, two booked

Land opposite Khadak police station where in a potentially high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth area after an unauthorised borewell drilled 60 feet deep caused a six inch hole in the tunnel ring made of cement concrete leading to water leakage on the metro track. Police have booked the land owner and contractor after a complaint filed by Pune Metro officials. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)
A potentially high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth area after an unauthorised borewell drilled 60 feet deep caused a six inch hole in the tunnel ring made of cement concrete leading to water leakage on the metro track. Police have booked the land owner and contractor after a complaint filed by Pune Metro officials.
An FIR in the case has been filed by a Joint General Manager rank officer from the Operations and Maintenance Division of Pune Metro. Between Agriculture College and Swargate bus stand, there are two parallel tunnels five kilometers long and of 6.4 meter diameter in which the Metro Rail line has been laid. These tunnels are between 60 to 100 feet underground and have been water proof using cement rings. At the same time, markings have been made on the ground over these tunnels indicating their presence. Any excavation or drilling in the area requires prior permission from the Pune Metro authorities.
On March 14, a train operator called the Metro control room and reported a water leakage between Mandai and Swargate Metro stations. The water was flowing onto the track at ring sequence number 471. An inspection of the tunnel from inside did give any concrete idea about the source of the leakage. A team of Metro officials surveyed the area above the spot of the leak. They found out that on a plot right in front of Khadak police station on Shivaji Road in Shukrawar Peth an old wada—cluster of small houses—had been demolished and a borewell had been drilled at the location. When the contractor was asked about the work, it became clear that no prior permission had been sought for it. Closer inspection revealed that drilling of borewell over 60 feet deep had caused the breach in the form of a hole of six inch diameter leading to the leak.
The FIR states that while the leak has been repaired on March 17 possible risk had not been averted. There can still be water leakage which may cause disruption of Metro services, FIR states. Police have booked owner of the land Dhananjay Mote and contractor Jagtap for reckless drilling of borewell in spite of being aware of presence of Metro tunnel underneath. Section 78 of the The Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002 which pertains to ‘damage to or destruction of certain metro railway properties’ along with BNS section pertaining to acts endangering life or personal safety of others. Assistant Inspector Kuldip Vhatkar has been assigned the investigation of the case.
Senior inspector Shashikant Chavan of Khadak police station said, “Notices will be issued to the land owner and contractor to appear before the investigation officer. Further probe is on.”
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More