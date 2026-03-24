Six-inch breach in Pune Metro tunnel due to unauthorised borewell drilling, two booked

Land opposite Khadak police station where in a potentially high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth area after an unauthorised borewell drilled 60 feet deep caused a six inch hole in the tunnel ring made of cement concrete leading to water leakage on the metro track. Police have booked the land owner and contractor after a complaint filed by Pune Metro officials. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

A potentially high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth area after an unauthorised borewell drilled 60 feet deep caused a six inch hole in the tunnel ring made of cement concrete leading to water leakage on the metro track. Police have booked the land owner and contractor after a complaint filed by Pune Metro officials.

An FIR in the case has been filed by a Joint General Manager rank officer from the Operations and Maintenance Division of Pune Metro. Between Agriculture College and Swargate bus stand, there are two parallel tunnels five kilometers long and of 6.4 meter diameter in which the Metro Rail line has been laid. These tunnels are between 60 to 100 feet underground and have been water proof using cement rings. At the same time, markings have been made on the ground over these tunnels indicating their presence. Any excavation or drilling in the area requires prior permission from the Pune Metro authorities.