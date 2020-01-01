Pune Metro trial run gets on track, commercial run in 3 months’ time

As of now, the trial run is being conducted from Sant Tukaram Nagar-Vallabhnagar area to Phugewadi. (Express Photo) As of now, the trial run is being conducted from Sant Tukaram Nagar-Vallabhnagar area to Phugewadi. (Express Photo)

TWO DAYS after the first Metro train consisting of three coaches arrived at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maha-Metro wasted no time initiating the trial run as it began the process amidst much fanfare on Tuesday.

“We have achieved a major milestone in the implementation of the Pune Metro project as we begin the trial run… it’s a new year’s gift for residents of Pune,” Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit said.

Dixit performed the pooja and cracked a coconut to signal the beginning of the trial run. Metro officials, staff and others involved in the project were present.

The first Metro train arrived at Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday and got a rousing welcome amidst the beating of traditional music instruments like the dhol-tasha. Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Mai Dhore led residents in welcoming the first Metro train. The second train is expected to arrive from Nagpur by Wednesday.

On Monday, a crane brought in from Bengaluru was employed to lift the coaches onto the elevated tracks in Vallabhnagar-Sant Tukaramnagar area.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dixit said the trial run will take two to three months. “Only when the trial run is over, we will be in a position to start the commercial run on a 5-km stretch initially, on corridor I,” he added.

If the trial run takes two to three months, the commercial run on corridor I — Pimpri to Swargate — will not start before April. “Yes, the trial run is a lengthy process. We have to ensure that we get everything right. Once we check the train on various parameters, at least four agencies, including the Railway Board and CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety), will conduct the inspection. We need a green signal from them. Once the CMRS gives the final certification, only then can we start the commercial run on the shorter route,” Dixit said.

Refusing to give an start date for the commercial service, Dixit said they needed at least two to three months to conduct a full-scale trial and weed out all possible problems. “However, our effort will be to start the commercial run as soon as possible. It could be by April or before that. But as of now, we are not in a position to announce the exact date for starting the commercial service,” he said, adding that in two to three months, the full construction and the work of setting up stations will be completed.

As of now, the trial run is being conducted from Sant Tukaram Nagar-Vallabhnagar area to Phugewadi. “We wanted to start the trial run from Pimpri, which is in front of the PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) headquarters, but some work remains to be done there,” he said.

Maha Metro had earlier claimed that they will be able to start the commercial run by December-January, the deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I think we have lived up to expectations as we have started the trial run in December,” Dixit said.

Reiterating that the work was completed in a short span of time, Dixit said, “The progress of the Metro work in Pune has left other Metro projects behind. The Pune Metro work is the fastest as we are heading for the launch of the shorter commercial service in a short span of time,” he added.

Each train will have three coaches and the capacity to hold 950 to 970 passengers. One coach will be reserved for women. All coaches of the train are interconnected to facilitate movement from one coach to another. The trains are made of stainless steel and can run at a maximum speed of 90 kmph.

