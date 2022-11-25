Pune metro trial run from Garware to Civil Court successful; Maha Metro celebrates milestone

At present, the Pune metro is operational on two routes – from Pimpri to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College that passes through Kothrud. (File photo)

As Pune Metro conducted a successful trial run from Garware College to Civil Court station on Friday, Managing Director of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit said it was an “important milestone”, adding that the entire route will be opened for public after the route between Phugewadi and Civil Court stations is tested in few months.

In the trial run, the metro train left the Garware college station at 2.30 pm. After crossing Deccan, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Pune Municipal Corporation Station (PMC) stations, it reached the Civil Court metro station at 3.10 pm. This trial run route extended for 2.74 km.

Civil Court metro station is the interchange station where both the lines of Pune metro meet.

“Today’s trial from Garware College Station to Civil Court Station is a very important milestone. Civil Court Station is an interchange station connecting both the lines of Pune Metro. Soon, the route from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station will be tested and this route will be opened for the public in the next few months.”

Metro officials celebrated this milestone with great enthusiasm and cheered as the train arrived at the Civil Court station. Several departments — track, viaduct, operation and maintenance, traction, signal, telecom and rolling stock department — had been working round the clock for this test, the officials said.

The test was conducted as per the schedule and as per planned objectives. In the next few days, more trial runs will be conducted to check and inspect the working of all the systems.

According to Pune Metro officials, the work on both lines of Pune Metro is progressing in full swing. Once the work on both lines comes to completion, an inspection will be carried out by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). The new routes would be opened for citizens after the observations of CMRS are met.