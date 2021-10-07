Pune Metro to soon gets its first train built by Italian firm

With the consignment of a Metro train from the Italy-based Titagarh Firema arriving at Mumbai port, Pune Metro will soon have its first dedicated train with a capacity of nearly 1,000 passengers.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has placed an order for 34 Metro trains for Pune Metro to the Italian company. Each train consists of three coaches.

The company is manufacturing a few of the trains at its factory in Italy while the remaining would be manufactured in Kolkata. The first train with three coaches has arrived at a port in Mumbai. It would be loaded on trucks and brought to Pune via road.

“The world class Metro trains for Pune Metro rail are of the latest technology, light in weight and would save energy,” said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director of Maha-Metro.

Pune Metro has been conducting trial runs in the city by getting a train from Nagpur Metro rail, which too is being developed by Maha-Metro.

The train, made of Aluminium, will not require much maintenance. Length of each coach is 29 metre, with a height of 11.30 metre and a width of 2.9 metre.

The passenger capacity of each coach is 320 and the total carrying capacity will be 970 of each train. Every coach will have a sitting capacity of 44 while the remaining would be standing passengers. The coach can run at a speed of 90 km per hour. One coach in each train would be reserved for women passengers while there would be dedicated space for accommodating at least two passengers on wheelchairs.

The train will have world class facilities, including air-conditioning, CCTV, panic buttons, emergency doors, public address systems and audio-visual systems for indicating opening and closing of doors.