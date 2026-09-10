Pune Metro to run trains for 41 hours non-stop on Sept 25-26 for Ganeshotsav

Gearing up for Ganesh festival, the Pune Metro has decided to increase its services by running trains uninterruptedly for 41 hours on the last day September 25 to 26 of the festival for the convenience of citizens gathering to witness the popular immersion procession. It has also appealed to citizens to use separate Metro stations in the heart of the city to get down and board trains to avoid rush during the festival.

“Pune Metro is all set to make the journey of devotees coming to Pune more comfortable, safe and fast during Ganeshotsav. Considering the huge rush of passengers during the festival, the Pune Metro will increase the service timings from September 14 to 25, during which trains will be available on the entire Metro route at an interval of every 5 minutes during rush hours,” it said.