Pune Metro to run trains for 41 hours non-stop on Sept 25-26 for Ganeshotsav

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Gearing up for Ganesh festival, the Pune Metro has decided to increase its services by running trains uninterruptedly for 41 hours on the last day September 25 to 26 of the festival for the convenience of citizens gathering to witness the popular immersion procession. It has also appealed to citizens to use separate Metro stations in the heart of the city to get down and board trains to avoid rush during the festival.
“Pune Metro is all set to make the journey of devotees coming to Pune more comfortable, safe and fast during Ganeshotsav. Considering the huge rush of passengers during the festival, the Pune Metro will increase the service timings from September 14 to 25, during which trains will be available on the entire Metro route at an interval of every 5 minutes during rush hours,” it said.
From September 14 to 16, Metro services will operate on regular timings from 6 am to 11 pm. Thereafter, services will operate from 6 am to 2 am from September 17 to September 24. “On the last day of the festival on September 25, it will be from 6 am to 11 pm on September 26 for a total of 41 hours service uninterruptedly. From September 27, Metro service will resume as per regular timings from 6 am to 11 pm,” it said.
The Pune Metro has appealed citizens to use Mahatma Phule Mandai station mainly for return journeys to plan for crowds and devotees coming for Ganpati darshan in central Pune. Devotees traveling on Line 1 should use Kasba Peth Metro station to get down for Ganpati darshan in the Peth area. Passengers coming on Line 2 to go to Peth area and coming from Vanaz side should get down at Deccan Gymkhana Metro station, while devotees coming from Ramwadi side should use PMC Metro station.