Pune Metro to have a special coach – Nari Shakti

(Written by Swarali Joshirao)

PUNE METRO will soon run three-coach trains with one special ladies compartment – Nari Shakti.

“We have a special coach for ladies and two other general coaches. Each coach can accommodate 325 passengers which means that three coaches can accommodate 975 passengers, if we include both sitting and standing arrangements. The Metro will run from 7 am to 9 pm. Talking about frequency, a train will come to a station every half an hour,” said Hemant Sonawne, Public Relation Officer, Pune

Metro.

When asked about fares, Sonawne told The Indian Express, “It will be within the range of Rs10-20.”

Sonawne said cycle rental facility will also be launched at the Metro stations on Saturday. The coaches will have dedicated spaces for disabled passengers, he added.

The coaches will have CCTV cameras, air conditioning, Public Information Display System, charging points and emergency button, which will connect a passenger directly to the loco pilot and station control room.

With an aim to be eco-friendly, according to Sonawne, the stations have been designed as per the norms of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Pune Metro is set to install solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems and bio digesters on the premises, he added. Installation of solar panels at Sant Tukaram station has already been started and others will follow suit, he said.