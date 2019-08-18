Pune Metro to get aluminium coaches

Titagarh Fireman, a subsidiary of an Indian firm, on Saturday won the international bid to supply 102, ultra-modern, state-of-the-art aluminium bodied coaches, to the Pune Metro. According to the agreement, 25 per cent of the coaches will be manufactured at their plant in Italy and the remaining 75 per cent will be produced and commissioned at Maha Coach Manufacturing Plant in Nagpur.

This will be the first time that aluminium-bodied coaches will be manufactured in India. Aluminium body coaches are lighter, more energy efficient and have better aesthetics. Manufacturing these next generation coaches will be a gamechanger for India metros, Pune Metro said in a statement.

“Initially, trains in Pune metro will be of three coaches, which will be subsequently converted into six coaches as per traffic requirement. These coaches will be fully air-conditioned with humidity control provided with digital route and station display and international standard interiors. They will have 100 per cent CCTV coverage as well as an emergency/panic button to ensure safety of passengers. Passengers will be able to speak to train operator on board as well as to emergency control at OCC if required,” the Metro said in a statement.

Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said physically challenged passengers will be able to travel seamlessly to/from the station entry to the train with specially earmarked places for wheelchairs. Mobile and laptop charging facility will also be provided on board.

Coaches will be ergonomically and aerodynamically designed with the coach exterior to reflect the history and cultural heritage of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sonawane added.

Coaches will have a maximum speed of 95 kmph and the capacity to accommodate more than 924 passengers.

“They are energy efficient and will be equipped with a regenerative braking system. They will also be capable of operating in driverless mode, the statement said.

The Pune Metro will begin operating with coaches being used by Maha Metro at Nagpur Metro, and will be augmented as and when the coaches for the new contract join the fleet.

Brijesh Dixit, MD, Maha Metro, said that with the order for coach procurement, Pune Metro Project has crossed another important milestone.

Officials said since Titagarh Fireman is the subsidiary of an Indian company, the contract will boost the Make in India policy.