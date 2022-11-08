Now, book Pune Metro tickets on WhatsApp

There is some good news for commuters of Pune Metro Rail in Maharashtra as they no longer have to wait at any counters at the station to get their tickets. Travellers can get their QR code-enabled ticket on their smartphones after sending a ‘Hi’ message to Pune Metro’s WhatsApp No 9420101990 or scan the QR code available at any metro station.

At present, the passengers of Pune Metro can get a QR code-enabled e-ticket through Ticket Office Machine (TOM) counter with the help of an operator and digital kiosk machine.

The new system now allows the passenger the luxury of direct ticket booking through a URL sent on WhatsApp without visiting the ticket counter. Travellers who opt to visit the station’s ticket counters or digital kiosk can scan the dedicated WhatsApp QR code and they will receive the e-tickets via WhatsApp.

The commuters will now be able to book tickets through the WhatsApp chatbot and users will be able to make payments for their tickets and recharge via an integrated payment partner after choosing their travel details on WhatsApp. This facility will be available in Marathi, Hindi, and English languages.

At the metro station, commuters have to tell the TOM operator the destination along with ticket type, ticket count and process for the payment. The operator will ask the commuter to select the ticket type – between paper or WhatsApp ticket.

At present, all the operational stations of Pune Metro have installed digital kiosks. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) metro station installed three digital kiosks – Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station -1, Bhosari station-1, Kasarwadi metro station-1, and Phugewadi -1 in the corridor I and Vanaz metro station – 1, Anand Nagar metro station- 1, Ideal Colony metro station- 1, Nal stop metro station- 1 and Garware college metro station- 1 in the corridor 2. A total 12 digital kiosks have been installed at the stations.

For frequent travellers, Pune Metro has developed a Pune Metro Mobile App which is available on android and IOS platforms. Passengers can buy tickets through the mobile app where all modes of online payment are made available.

The tickets will also be used in digital QR code mode on the mobile app. The digital QR code ticket obtained through the App will be directly used for scanning at the access control gate.

Maha Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit said that Pune Metro’s new WhatsApp chatbot facility would provide commuters with easy and hassle-free travel. “This new ticketing system will go a long way in helping the citizens. It is also an environment-friendly paperless ticketing solution. Pune Metro believes in offering quick, safe, and comfortable travel to the citizens and visitors of Pune. Pune Metro urges people to make use of its WhatsApp chatbot services”.