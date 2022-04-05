Pune Metro suffers minor damages after tanker crashes into pole, lifter machine

The MahaMetro Corporation Ltd, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, suffered damages after a tanker crashed into a pole and a lifter machine at Nashik Phata on the Pune-Mumbai highway Monday evening.

MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said only a couple of equipment were damaged and no one was injured in the accident. “The damage caused due to the accident is not much,” he said.

The tanker driver apparently lost control over the vehicle and also crashed against a tree and the impact left the tree uprooted along with the pole the vehicle hit. The tanker was also damaged in the incident.

Sonawane said the stretch of road from Sant Tukaram Nagar to Nashik Phata is kept open for traffic during the evening hours. “During the daytime, since some or the other work is underway, it is occasionally kept shut. On Monday evening, it was open for traffic when the incident occurred,” he said.