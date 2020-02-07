Pune metro stations to have pay-for-use footover bridges for pedestrians

All the stations will have facilities such as lifts and escalators, as well as multiple entry and exit points. All the stations will have facilities such as lifts and escalators, as well as multiple entry and exit points.

Most stations of Pune Metro project are set to be two-storey structures with footover bridges (FoBs) which, unlike other FoBs, pedestrians will have to pay for using. In a press statement on Thursday, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), the agency implementing the project, said a total of 31 stations would be developed on the two Metro routes in the city. Five of these stations will be underground ones.

“In all the stations on elevated route, the level one of the Metro station would also be available as a footover bridge to cross the road at that particular location. However, citizens using it as footover bridge to cross the road would have to pay for it,” said Brijesh Dixit, chairman and managing director of Maha-Metro.

Each station will also have notice boards, electronic display, passenger information system, CCTV facilities and an automatic fare collection system, so that passengers don’t have to wait at the ticket counter.

All the stations have been designed keeping in mind the historical and cultural importance of the locations, stated Maha-Metro. The stations will also have a water harvesting system, solar panels and a biodigester.

