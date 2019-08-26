Pune metro starts installing tubular portals for overhead wire system

THE Pune Metro on Sunday started the work to install tubular portals for the overhead catenary wire system on the priority section of Pimpri to Swargate in Corridor One. The tubular portal, the first in the country, was installed on the viaduct at pier number 327.

Brijesh Dixit, MD, MahaMetro, said, “We are committed to starting the Metro work on priority section between Pimpri and Dapodi as per schedule and this overhead cable work is a milestone in that direction.” The Metro is likely to be flagged off on the five-km Pimpri-Dapodi stretch in early January, officials said.

Pune Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said the Metro will use 25,000 Volt AC Traction Power Overhead Catenary system. “The catenary system is supported through galvanised steel tubular portals of height 9.1 metre from the track level. The portals are very sleek and aesthetic with a life span of over 40 years. MahaMetro is the first in India to use tubular portals for OHE (Over Head Equipment) catenary system. The approximate weight of one portal is 900 kg. The approximate average distance between two portals is 35 and 40 metre,” said Sonawane.

Metro officials said there are 30 to 35 portals per km on Metro line. “For installing these tubular portals on the viaduct, special concrete pedestals have been provided along the parapet of the viaduct. To install these tubular portals over the viaduct, special cranes of 50 tonne capacity and 34 metre boom length are being used,” said an official.

“For the Pimpri-Dapodi section to be commissioned by December 2019, a total of about 162 portals are to be installed. With the average installation rate of 4 to 5 portals per day, it’s likely to complete the work by October 2019,” said Sonawane.

Metro officials said the Over Head Equipment work is being executed by Mumbai-based firm, Bright Power. “These GI (Galvanised Iron) tubular portals are manufactured at Silvasa, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, by Transrail India.”