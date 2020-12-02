Pune Metro site in-charge booked for worker’s death

According to police, he had been fitting nuts and bolts on a frame when he lost his balance.(Representational Image)

A site in-charge with the Pune Metro Rail project has been booked on charges of causing death by negligence in connection with the death of a 23-year-old labourer. The worker, Abhinandankumar Ramani, who hailed from Bihar, had died after falling down from a 10 metre-high pillar at Bundgarden Metro station on September 28.

According to police, he had been fitting nuts and bolts on a frame when he lost his balance. He sustained grievous injuries and succumbed four days later.

According to police, the site in-charge had neither provided any safety gear nor installed any safety net. Sub inspector Bhagwat Shendge of Koregaon Park police station said, “Prima facie it seems that there was negligence on part of the site engineer…We have identified the said in-charge and further probe is on.”

