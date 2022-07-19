Pune Metro services to extend up to Garware College soon

Pune Metro will soon extend its services from Garware College to Civil Court, officials said Tuesday. This comes barely a few months after the stretch between Vanaz and Garware College stations was opened in March this year.

In a statement, the Pune Metro said, “The elevated line from Vanaz station to Civil Court station will be completed shortly and very soon the Metro will run on this line. It will take some time to complete the work of Deccan Station, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Station, Pune Municipal Corporation Station and Civil Court Station on this route.”

MahaMetro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit congratulated the officials and employees for speeding up the work. He said that this work has been made possible due to the active support and cooperation of the Centre, state government, Pune Municipal Corporation and all other government institutions. In the next few months, Metro will start services for passengers up to the Civil Court station.

The work of the Pune Metro project, implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MahaMetro), is going on in full swing. Pune Metro Tuesday reached an important landmark as it completed viaduct work on the Reach 2 route. Pune Metro has a total length of 33.2 km and has 30 stations. It has five underground stations and 25 elevated ones.

To speed up the project, Pune Metro has divided the routes into various parts such as — Reach 1: from Pimpri Chinchwad Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station, Reach 2: from Vanaz Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station and Reach 3: from Ramwadi Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station. Underground Route 1: from Swargate Station to Civil Court Station and Underground Route 2: from Range Hill Station to Civil Court Station.

“The Pune Metro has completed launching all the 2,631 pre-stressed concrete box segments, 41 pre-stressed concrete I girders and one 48 m steel girder span in Reach-2 i.e., a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the East-West Corridor of Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Civil Court which is of 7.505 km length…including depot line at Vanaz,” the statement read.