Finally, Pune Metro gears up to run from Pimpri to Shivajinagar; trial run in November

In good news for thousands of commuters who travel from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune city every day, Maha Metro has said that it is gearing up to launch its service from Phugewadi station to Civil Court, Shivajinagar station. Maha Metro plans to hold the trial run from November 20 and will then await a green signal from the government to run the service.

“From December, we will be in a position to run Pune Metro up to Civil Court station located in Shivajinagar area. This means, the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will soon be connected by Pune Metro,” Maha Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said on Friday.

Sonawane said that by November 20, all the work, including that of the stations and the track, will be completed between Phugewadi and Civil Court station.

“Already, Metro service on the Pimpri to Phugewadi route is running smoothly. Now, we are planning to stretch the Metro service up to Civil Court which is expected to be a major boon to commuters heading from Pimpri to Pune. First, we plan to hold a technical trial run from Phugewadi to Civil Court for 10 days. After that, we will send a report to the commissioner of railway safety for statutory clearance. They will then inspect the service on this section. After their green signal, we will seek the green signal for the inauguration of the service from the government,” Sonawane added.

Maha Metro, which had earlier said it would run the service on this route from October-November, is now eyeing December for the inauguration. “The inauguration may take place in December or in the New Year. It is up to the government to take the call,” an official said.

On the Phugewadi to Civil Court section, a couple of structures in the Khadki Cantonment area were removed by officials in the Range Hills area. “This was the last hurdle on this route. It took us 20 days to get it cleared,” Sonawane said.

The Pune Metro currently runs from Pimpri (PCMC headquarters) to Phugewadi, a distance of 5 km. Maha Metro plans to open all stations at one go rather than going step by step. “From Phugewadi, the Metro will run up to Civil Court in Shivajinagar area. There will be two stations in Shivajinagar area. One will be near the spot where the State Transport bus stand once stood or close to the Akashwani office. The second will be at Civil Court,” Sonawane said.

From Khadki station, the Metro will directly run to Shivajinagar bus stand or Akashwani office. “Since there is not much ridership from the Range Hills area, we do not plan to develop the station at present. Therefore from Phugewadi, the Metro will move to Dapodi, Bopodi, Khadki station and directly to Shivajinagar,” he said.

From Pimpri to Range Hills Depot area, the Metro will be elevated. “But from the first station in the Shivajinagar area, the Metro will be underground. That means, the two stations from Pimpri to Shivajinagar will be underground while the rest will be on an elevated stretch,” Sonawane said.

Maha Metro said that currently, 82 per cent of the work on Reach One – Pimpri to Swargate – has been completed. “By November, we plan to complete 100 per cent work from Pimpri to Shivajinagar. Similarly, Garware College to Civil Court Metro station work will also be completed by November end. The Garware to Civil Court stretch will be an elevated one and is part of the Reach 2 of Pune Metro – Vanaz to Ramwadi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maha Metro said it has completed the power supply work required to run the Metro along the entire 33.2 km route. For continuous power supply, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) has taken electricity supply from three grids. The power supply is taken from Chinchwad grid for receiving sub-stations at Pimpri-Chinchwad station, Ganeshkhind grid for Range Hill receiving substation and the Parvati grid for Vanaz receiving substation. For this, 5 to 6 km long 133 KV power cables have been laid using the latest technology.

“In case of any technical failure in one grid, it will be possible to continue the Metro service by providing electricity from the other grid. The receiving substation at Range Hill has been built with the capacity to supply electricity to both corridors of the Metro simultaneously,” a Maha Metro official said.