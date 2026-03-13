Pune Metro rides rise 25% in January-February compared to last year

The current daily average ride figure is much below the projected ridership

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 07:05 PM IST
Peak ride numbers for the metro were achieved in the months of August and September 2025.
Pune Metro has seen a 25 per cent increase in daily average rides in the first two months of 2026 as compared to the first two months of 2025, according to the metro’s daily rides data. In January and February 2025, the metro had daily average rides of 1.6 lakhs and 1.53 lakhs respectively. In January and February 2026, the daily average rides have increased to 2.0 lakh and 1.97 lakh respectively.

Peak ride numbers for the metro were achieved in the months of August and September 2025. August recorded 2.2 lakh average daily rides while September recorded 2.5 lakh average daily rides. A combination of monsoon and festive season helped boost these numbers during that period.

In the following months, the ride numbers plateaued at around 1.9-2.0 lakh average daily riders. In October the figure stood at 1.91 lakh, in November and 2.04 lakh, and in December at 1.96 lakh.

It is important to note that the current ridership of the Pune Metro is much lower than the figures projected in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) created for the construction of the metro. Optimistic projection in the DPR estimated an average daily ridership of 10 lakh per day while the realistic projection estimated an average daily ridership of 6 lakh per day in 2021.

Delays in construction meant that the complete route of the Metro was only made operational in late 2024. However, even 1.5 years after the full route became operational, the Pune Metro has not been able to come close to the projections of the DPR and functions at 30 per cent of those figures.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director at Maha Metro, says that the increase in frequency of the metro trains is a factor that has led to higher convenience for people. “We have decreased the headway from 10 minutes to 9 minutes during non-peak hours and from 7 minutes to 6 minutes during peak hours. One minute might seem like a small number but it affects the day to day commuter. It also helps in reducing congestion. If we can bring it down to 5 minutes, it will be even better.”

“We are focusing on improving our service availability. We are also focusing on improving last mile connectivity options. We are soon launching a feeder bus with PMPML and shared auto services. We have been in conversation with auto-unions and we expect a breakthrough soon. When line 3 starts operations, we are expecting a huge rise in passengers, ” added Hardikar.

